IIOJK; Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Condemns Mysterious Mishap In Seminary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 12:40 PM

IIOJK; Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir condemns mysterious mishap in seminary

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Apr, 2025) In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Molvi Umar Farooq had expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic mysterious fire incident at renowned seminary -,Shah-i-Hamdan Darul Uloom in Tral, in which a 10-year-old local lad lost his life and several others sustained injuries, said a report received here on from across the Line of Control.

Terming the incident as extremely painful and heartbreaking, the Mirwaiz extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the young child and prayed for his maghfirat.

He also expressed sympathy with all those injured in the incident and prayed for their speedy and complete recovery.

The Mirwaiz said the destruction of the Darul Uloom was a significant loss to the community, as such institutions were centers of learning and guidance. He emphasized the need for immediate support to the affected students and management of the Darul Uloom, and urged the state administration to investigate the cause of the fire and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq prayed for peace, safety, and protection of all people and institutions of learning across the valley

