IIOJK Panchs, Sarpanches Demand Restoration Of 4G Internet

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 12:30 PM

IIOJK Panchs, Sarpanches demand restoration of 4G internet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Panchs and Sarpanches of the border areas of Samba district have strongly demanded resumption of 4g internet service in the territory, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service Sarpanches under the chairmanship of Sarpanch Ravinder Singh Lablu at a press conference in Samba, Jammu, said that students studying online after closure of the colleges and schools following spread of corona epidemic are facing problems due to shutting down of the high speed internet service in Kashmir.

He said this being a grave problem but no attention is paid to it by the authorities. He said that mobile companies in the territory were charging full amount of recharge but are not giving them enough 2G speed.

The Sarpanches said that even when 4G service was in operation in the territory, still the people faced problems at that time due to low speed of internet and there could not be proper communication in the border and remote hilly areas due to lack of signal but the problem compounded further due to lack of 4G internet service during the corona period.

They demanded that the 4G internet service in Kashmir be restored at the earliest and also to provide high speed fibre internet facility in rural and border areas.

Sarpanch Vinod Fhangla, Panch Chhajju Ram, Panch Rajinder Singh, Panch Mukesh Attri, Rachpal Kumar, Rahul Taggar, Vishal Sambayal and Rohit Sambal were present in the press conference.

