IIOJK Parties Observe August 5 As Black Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 01:10 PM

IIOJK parties observe August 5 as Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Political parties and leaders staged protests across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), demanding the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A to end the ongoing miseries and exploitation of the oppressed people of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the parties, including National Conference, People’s Democratic Party, Congress and others, joined the demonstrations.

The parties and leaders, including senior APHC leader Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safavi, strongly condemned India’s unilateral and unconstitutional actions of August 5, 2019.

They said that repression, mass arrests, and political restrictions cannot bring peace to the occupied territory.

Protesters holding black flags and placards raised slogans against the BJP government, demanding immediate restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, and full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, abrogated under military and police siege on August 5, 2019.

The protesters said that August 5, 2019, will always be remembered as the day when Kashmir’s Muslim identity was targeted by the Modi-led regime, under a wider agenda of the BJP and RSS to revive a pre-Islamic Hindu civilization in the territory.

They asserted that New Delhi’s unilateral and unconstitutional actions were designed to eradicate the Muslim character of IIOJK and settle non-locals to change the territory’s demography.

