IIOJK people asked to observe strike on May 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Posters have appeared in different areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), urging people to observe a complete strike on May 22 against the hosting of the G-20 meeting by the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government in Srinagar.

Call for the strike and protests have been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and supported by other pro-freedom leaders and organizations.

The purpose of the protest was to raise voices against the hosting of the event by the Modi regime in the IIOJK, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The posters carrying pictures of APHC leaders read, "India has no right to hold the G-20 meeting in an internationally-acknowledged disputed territory.

" They said, "Through holding such a meeting, the Modi regime wants to peddle its misleading narrative of fake normalcy in IIOJK and legitimize its illegal and unilateral actions of August 05, 2019.

The posters have been pasted on walls, pillars, and poles in Srinagar and other areas of the IIOJK by the APHC and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum.

The APHC leadership has strongly condemned the surge in human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK ahead of the G-20 event, planned by India in Srinagar on May 22-24.