IIOJK People Denied Fundamental Rights, Facing Repression: Azam Nazeer
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM
Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that today we reaffirm our unwavering support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their rightful struggle for freedom and dignit
In his message in line of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that for decades, Kashmiri people have endured oppression and injustice, yet their determination remains unshaken.
In his message in line of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that for decades, Kashmiri people have endured oppression and injustice, yet their determination remains unshaken.
The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been denied their fundamental rights, facing systemic repression and grave human rights violations, he said.
The minister said that Pakistan stands resolutely with them, not just in words but in action, raising their voices on every international platform, bringing attention to their plight, and advocating for a just resolution.
Azam Nazeer said that the right to self-determination is not a privilege but a fundamental right, recognized by the United Nations and the global community. No force can suppress a people’s aspiration for freedom forever.
We urge the world to break its silence, to stand for justice, and to demand an end to the suffering of innocent Kashmiris, he said. He said that on this day, we honor the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and remind them: Pakistan stands beside you, today and always, until justice prevails, and your voices are truly heard.
