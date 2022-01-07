IIOJK people facing brunt of Indian state terrorism: APHC

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has condemned the unabated killings, arrests and other atrocities by Indian forces across the territory,In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the freedom-loving people of Kashmir were facing the brunt of Indian state terrorism with extreme fortitude for their inalienable right to self-determination, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Paying glorious tributes to the martyrs and the precious sacrifices rendered by brave people of Kashmir for the sacred cause of freedom from Indian subjugation, he said that despite Indian suppression and repression, the exemplary steadfastness displayed by the people of Kashmir had jolted Indian military arrogance and utterly bulldozed its nefarious designs to break the will of the Kashmiri people.

The APHC spokesman hailed the valour of freedom-loving women prisoners of conscience, languishing in Tihar and other jails in India and the occupied territory, including, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheedah Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Hina Bashir Beg, Aasiya Bano, Rasqeem Akhtar, Sheeba, Anjman Younis, Tabbasam Maqbool, Saima Akhter, Shazia Akhter, Saiqa Akhter, Aasiya Akhter and Naseema Begum.

All these women detainees have been incarcerated on flimsy grounds and deprived of the basic amenities, including balanced food, hygienic lodgings and desired medical facilities, he lamented.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights and other human rights organisations to visit the hellish jails of India and take on spot account of the miserable life of the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, including APHC Chairman, Masarat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Shafi Shariati, Dr. Muhammad Qasim, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Yousaf Mir and Muhammad Yousaf FalahiHe also urged the international community to support the Kashmiris' just struggle for right to self-determination, help stop the worst human rights abuses perpetrated by Indian forces in Kashmir and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.