IIOJK people facing Indian state terrorism for demanding freedom: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly denounced the Indian government's brutal and militaristic approach to resolving the Kashmir dispute, calling it a "reign of terror" that has led to unprecedented human rights abuses, political repression and suffering in the region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that the freedom- and peace-loving people of Kashmir are enduring severe political injustice with great resilience in their rightful struggle for self-determination.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has vehemently demanded an end to Indian oppression in Kashmir, condemning the brutalities and repressive measures employed by the BJP-led Indian government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The APHC emphasized that the Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom cannot be suppressed by India's military might, and that their determination to achieve self-determination remains unwavering .

Paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of Sopore, Gawakdal, Handwara, and Kupwara, he said the invaluable sacrifices made by the brave people of Kashmir for the sacred cause of freedom from Indian subjugation will not go in vain.

He stated that despite India’s suppression and repression, the unwavering resolve shown by the people of Kashmir has shaken Indian military arrogance and thwarted its sinister designs to break their will.

The APHC spokesman praised the courage of freedom-loving prisoners of conscience, including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Mushtaqul islam, Bilal Siddiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Ameer Hamza, Dr. Hameed Fayaz, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Abdul Ahad Parra, Zaffar Akbar Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr. Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Rafiq Ahmad Ganai, Fayaz Hussain Jaferi, human rights defender Khurram Parvaiz, and others languishing in Tihar and other jails across India and the occupied territory.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other human rights organizations to visit the grim jails in India and IIOJK to assess the plight of the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

He also called on the international community to support Kashmiris’ just struggle for self-determination, help stop the worst human rights abuses perpetrated by Indian forces in IIOJK, and play a role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute in line with UN resolutions.