IIOJK people facing Karbala-like situation daily: Sopori

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori on Sunday said Kashmiris have been struggling for their right to self-determination for the past seven decades and are facing Karbala-like situation on daily basis.

He deplored that during the past seven decades, million of Kashmiri were martyred and injured and property worth trillions of rupees was destroyed but India's oppression did not seem to end, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He strongly condemned use of brute force by Indian forces on Muharram processions in the territory and paid rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

Battle of Karbala was not just between two forces, rather it was between the two ideas, he added.

Khan Sopori said Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) bravely faced the forces that were trying to turn the Khilafah into a monarchy. He said incident of Karbala showed solid and unshakable ideology of islam.