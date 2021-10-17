UrduPoint.com

IIOJK People Left At Mercy Of One Million Indian Troops: APHC

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

IIOJK people left at mercy of one million Indian troops: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed concern over the abnormal situation prevailing in the territory where the people have been left at the mercy of one million Indian forces, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that despite the draconian laws in place, the Indian fascist regime had laced the military forces with the police powers to arrest, interrogate and lodge FIR against any person they like, which is a violation of international law, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He asserted that since Kashmir dispute is internationally recognised so it should be resolved in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri people who have given unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said that the use of suppressive and oppressive measures adopted by India had absolutely failed to deter the freedom-loving people of Kashmir so it was wastage of time and energy for India to delay the just solution of Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions as agreed by India.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres should stop genocide, arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings, desecration of the chastity of women and vandalising of residential homes in IIOJK at the hands of Indian forces and help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris aspirations, he maintained.

He also described the termination of the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani's grandson, Anees-ul-Islam services by the Modi regime as political vendetta. Anees was working as a Research Officer at International Convention Centre in Srinagar.

