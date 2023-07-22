IIOJK people living under constant fear due to continued CASOs by Indian forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The people of Indian illegally occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) are living under constant fear due to the unrelenting massive cordon and search operations (CASOs) by Indian forces' personnel across the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), an atmosphere of fear prevails in Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Bandipore, Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Poonch, Rajouri, Samba, and Kathua districts where the personnel of Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group of Indian police lay siege, raid houses and carry out searches every now and then.

The residents of many areas told the media that these operations by Indian forces' personnel have made their life hell as they feel insecure. They said the Indian troops and policemen barge into the residential houses, harass the inmates and vandalize the properties on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Indian troops and police during violent operations in a week have martyred at least nine persons and arrested dozens on fake charges. Many of those arrested have been booked under draconian laws.