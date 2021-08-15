IIOJK people observing black day exposed Indian govt:: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) observed black day on Aug 15, India's independence day, and exposed the so-called biggest democracy of the world.

In a statement, he said that India had been exposed as the Narendra Modi government violated all democratic norms and human values in occupied valley. He said that India was committing serious human rights violations and had made hell the life of Kashmiri people.

The chief minister said that every child of Pakistan was standing beside the oppressed Kashmiris, adding that Pakistan and Kashmir were conjoined twins and Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir.

Buzdar reaffirmed that Pakistanis were standing with their Kashmiri brothers and would keep supporting them. He said that Modi government would have to be accountable for their brutality and oppression. The international community could not act as a silent spectator anymore, he added.