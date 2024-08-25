IIOJK people struggle for UN-pledged right to self-determination in valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) people are engaged in a struggle for the exercise of their United Nations-pledged right to self-determination in the valley.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, Sunday, said Kashmiris’ freedom movement has been accepted as a just struggle at the global level as international law gives the Kashmiris the right to struggle for freedom from Indian bondage.

It said the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir have legitimized the Kashmiri people’s struggle to achieve their right to self-determination.

The report said Kashmiris’ struggle against Indian illegal occupation reflects the sentiments of the general populace of IIOJK.

It said the struggle for securing the right to self-determination is based on the UN charter and it will continue till the implementation of UN resolutions.

India is striving to equate Kashmiris’ freedom struggle with terrorism through false flag operations and concerted propaganda, it said, adding Modi must remember that people’s struggle for freedom could not be linked to terrorism.

The report maintained that the world must support the IIOJK people’s struggle for freedom and self-determination as the Kashmiris are determined to continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.