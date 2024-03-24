IIOJK People Struggling For UN-pledged Right To Self-determination
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) People in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) are engaged in a struggle for the exercise of their United Nations-pledged right to self-determination.
Kashmiris’ freedom struggle is an indigenous popular movement and has been accepted as a just struggle at the global level, said a press release.
It said indigenous character of the Kashmir freedom movement is evident from the sacrifices rendered by Kashmiris on daily basis, adding the Kashmiris’ struggle against Indian illegal occupation also reflects the sentiments of the general populace of the occupied territory.
Modi’s designs to term Kashmir freedom struggle as sponsored are aimed at giving a bad name to it but he must remember that people, struggling from freedom, cannot be linked to terrorism.
It said that India cannot befool the world by terming the homegrown Kashmiris’ freedom struggle as sponsored and the Modi regime will fail in its nefarious design to label Kashmiris’ indigenous movement as sponsored. The Kashmiris homegrown freedom movement is destined to succeed, the report maintained.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UN and UNSC play crucial role in promoting peace, resolving disputes2 minutes ago
-
Firing incident kill 6 persons, other six critically injured2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs strict action against profiteers, hoarders2 minutes ago
-
Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Budgam3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1500 kg of adulterated tea12 minutes ago
-
One mln saplings to be planted in Rwp district under spring plantation drive 202412 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day sales compel buyers to shop for Eid-ul-Fitr13 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam postpone Midterm papers due to Holi festival13 minutes ago
-
Degrees sans practical skills: A big challenge in Education sector22 minutes ago
-
Last week of March to witness peak of pollen concentration, PMD advises precautions22 minutes ago
-
Teenager electrocuted23 minutes ago
-
HRCP condoles death of Akram Bunda33 minutes ago