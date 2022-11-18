UrduPoint.com

IIOJK People Subjected To Worst HR Violations: APHC

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the people of the territory are being subjected to the worst kind of human rights violations and state terrorism by India.

According to Kashmir media service, APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar lamented that India was continuing its illegal hold on Jammu and Kashmir by the dint of over ten hundred thousand troops, a biased judiciary and communal media.

He strongly condemned the continued illegal detentions of APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Aasiya Andrabi, Ayaz Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Merajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Khurrum Parvaiz, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, Muhammad Shareef Sartaj, Muhammad Hayat Butt, Maulana Abdul Majeed Dar, Maulana Mushtaq Veeri, Abdul Rashid Dawoodi and Maulana Abdul Wahid and termed their detention as the worst form of political vendetta.

He said that India would not be able to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation movement through such cheap tactics and they would take it to its logical conclusion at all costs.

Meanwhile, the APHC leaders including Zamruda Habib, Farida Bahenji, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Dr Musaib in their separate statements in Srinagar said Indian democracy believes in suppressing people's voices through the use of brute force.

They said that thousands of Kashmiris, including Hurriyet leaders, young and old, were languishing in jails and detention centres and their lives had been turned into a hell. On a daily basis young boys and other people are being sent to jails after being booked under the draconian law Public Safety Act (PSA), they deplored.

