IIOJK People Suffer As Indian Forces Continue CASOs, House Raids

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

The people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir suffered immensely as Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations and house raids in different areas during the visit of the Indian President, Droupadi Murmu

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian President arrived in Srinagar, yesterday, on a two-day visit to occupied Kashmir. The forces’ personnel conducted massive cordon and search operations and house raids in different areas of Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam, Rajouri and Poonch districts, subjecting the residents to severe harassment. Indian police and troops arrested several youths during these operations.

The President of People Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, in a post on social media platform X said that the authorities placed her under house arrest and didn’t allow her to venture out during the Indian President’s visit.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders including Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Junaid-ul-Islam, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Maulana Musaib Nadvi and Muhammad Ramzan in their statements issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the killing of two youth by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Shopian, the other day.

They deplored that India is resorting to brutal tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

A delegation of APHC-AJK chapter led by Convener, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, met the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Kashmir, Yousef M Al Dobeay, in Islamabad, today, and apprised him of the grim human rights situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The delegation members appealed to the OIC to step up its efforts for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

A protest demonstration was organized by the APHC-AJK chapter and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today, to register a protest against the ban imposed by the Modi government on the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The protesters were carrying placards and banners with slogans denouncing Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

