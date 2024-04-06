IIOJK People Suffering Worst Ever Tyranny Under BJP Rule: Farooq Abdullah
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah has said that people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are full of strong resentment against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders as they are suffering the worst ever tyranny and oppression under the saffron party’s rule.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Farooq Abdullh made these remarks while chairing a joint meeting of IIOJK chapter of Congress and his party functionaries of Jammu Parliamentary Constituency at his residence in Jammu.
Emphasising on the need to work in tandem to defeat BJP, Farooq Abdullah said the people are suffering the worst nightmare in their life under the BJP rule, adding, “BJP is trying its best to stop people’s credible voices from reaching Parliament by creating divisions.
They are trying to divide us on the basis of religion, region and language. We have decided to fight BJP and its ecosystem unitedly for the causes of people when they are suffering the worst-ever tyranny and oppression”.
“BJP is trying it’s best to deviate from its failure on curbing unprecedented unemployment, rising disparity in society, misuse of power and subjugation of the democratic institutions”, the NC leader said.
However, Farooq Abdullah asserted, “People are full of disgust and resentment against them. They are waiting for their moment to dethrone it. Let the elections take place. People will punish them for lying to them, for hoodwinking them and for undermining their unique identity”.
Recent Stories
Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB
Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education ministry withdraws 'Dance for Education Program' notification9 minutes ago
-
Coffee, Fenugreek could boost muscle strength: Research9 minutes ago
-
PM departs to KSA in a commercial airline9 minutes ago
-
RWMC launches Eid cleanliness drive9 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh9 minutes ago
-
Malaysian delegation along with IMRF visits AIOU9 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of poet Munawwar Badayuni observed29 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat29 minutes ago
-
Transport Authority to take action against additional fare29 minutes ago
-
KP Advisor tourism, culture rejects Gandhara Corridor Bill tabled in NA39 minutes ago
-
PM departs to KSA in commercial airline39 minutes ago
-
Eight terrorists killed in D.I. Khan IBO: ISPR49 minutes ago