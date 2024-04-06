Open Menu

IIOJK People Suffering Worst Ever Tyranny Under BJP Rule: Farooq Abdullah

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah has said that people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are full of strong resentment against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders as they are suffering the worst ever tyranny and oppression under the saffron party’s rule.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Farooq Abdullh made these remarks while chairing a joint meeting of IIOJK chapter of Congress and his party functionaries of Jammu Parliamentary Constituency at his residence in Jammu.

Emphasising on the need to work in tandem to defeat BJP, Farooq Abdullah said the people are suffering the worst nightmare in their life under the BJP rule, adding, “BJP is trying its best to stop people’s credible voices from reaching Parliament by creating divisions.

They are trying to divide us on the basis of religion, region and language. We have decided to fight BJP and its ecosystem unitedly for the causes of people when they are suffering the worst-ever tyranny and oppression”.

“BJP is trying it’s best to deviate from its failure on curbing unprecedented unemployment, rising disparity in society, misuse of power and subjugation of the democratic institutions”, the NC leader said.

However, Farooq Abdullah asserted, “People are full of disgust and resentment against them. They are waiting for their moment to dethrone it. Let the elections take place. People will punish them for lying to them, for hoodwinking them and for undermining their unique identity”.

