IIOJ&K politicians decry statehood delay, book ban at Indian opposition meet in Delhi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Senior Kashmiri political figures Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have fiercely condemned the continued denial of statehood to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and the recent censorship of literature in the region, branding both moves as brazenly unconstitutional and a direct assault on the foundations of democracy.

As reported by Kashmir Media Service, their powerful remarks were delivered during a high-level meeting of Indian opposition leaders, hosted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his New Delhi residence.

The gathering saw participation from various opposition parties united in addressing key issues of electoral integrity and democratic governance.

Farooq Abdullah, President of the National Conference, reiterated the long-standing and unmet demand for restoring statehood to IIOJK.

“The Centre has failed to honor its own commitment.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir are being denied the democratic respect and political empowerment that full statehood ensures,” he declared, emphasizing that the Union Territory status strips the region of its rightful autonomy and dilutes its democratic voice.

He also strongly denounced the recent ban on several books in IIOJK, warning that such authoritarian measures erode core democratic freedoms and establish a perilous precedent for future censorship.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti echoed these concerns, stressing that New Delhi’s persistent refusal to address Kashmiri aspirations particularly the restoration of statehood, has intensified alienation among the region’s youth. “Disillusionment is spreading fast. Democracy cannot function on selective principles.

The book bans and the government’s silence on statehood only serve to deepen the trust deficit,” she asserted.