UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Posters Urge Kashmiris To Observe October 27 As Black Day

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 09:00 AM

IIOJK posters urge Kashmiris to observe October 27 as Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) , posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas of the territory wherein people have been asked to observe October 27 as Black Day against illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, It was on this day in 1947 when New Delhi invaded Kashmir and occupied the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people.

The posters pasted on walls, buildings and electric polls said that the Kashmiris would continue their struggle till they achieve their right to self determination as promised by the international community.

The posters displayed by Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement and Warseen-e-Shohda said, the Kashmiris are bound to continue freedom struggle against Indian illegal occupation.

The posters described the 27th October 1947 as the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

On 27th October in 1947 Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris' aspirations.

The posters appealed to the people in and outside Jammu and Kashmir to become a wall against Indian BJP-RSS government's Hindutva agenda in Kashmir and mark October 27 as Black Day.

The posters mentioned that that India is changing education curriculum and dismissing Muslim employees to advance its Hindutva agenda in IIOJK.

Related Topics

India Education Jammu Srinagar New Delhi October Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

19 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

20 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

21 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.