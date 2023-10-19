IIOJK: Protest demonstrations held in Poonch against custodial killing of Kashmiri youth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Protest demonstrations were held on Thursday in Poonch, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), against the custodial killing of a Kashmiri youth at a police lockup in Surankot area.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a large number of protesters, including family members, relatives and villagers of the victim identified as Ulfat Hussain staged a protest march to press for a fair probe into his death.

Ulfat Hussain was tortured to death in police custody a few days ago.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the custodial killing of the youth and demanded an impartial probe into his tragic death.

The spokesman said such incidents cannot be condoned on any ground.

The personnel of the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir unit along with Indian paramilitary forces raided several houses of pro-freedom activists in Kupwara, Srinagar, Islamabad and Pulwama districts of the Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, an Indian Border Security Force Head Constable shot himself dead with his service weapon in Kupwara on learning that his wife had committed suicide back home in Rajasthan state of India.