UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Receives Heavy Snowfall, Flight Operations Disrupted

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 08:24 PM

IIOJK receives heavy snowfall, flight operations disrupted

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), most places of the valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Saturday morning as the authorities issued an alert for avalanche-prone areas of it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), most places of the valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Saturday morning as the authorities issued an alert for avalanche-prone areas of it.

Due to heavy snowfall in the area, all operations at the Srinagar Airport have been delayed, Kashmir Media Service Reported. The Srinagar Airport issued the notification on Saturday stating that all flights and services were delayed as continued snowfall has reduced the visibility at the airport.

Landslides triggered by incessant rain blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only surface link of the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the world, leaving at least 3,000 vehicles stranded.

As per media reports, the traffic officials said over 1,000 vehicles were cleared from Srinagar to Jammu on Friday after which landslides and shooting stones at multiple places in Ramban district in Jammu region again blocked the highway.

Related Topics

India World Vehicles Traffic Alert Jammu Srinagar Media All From Airport

Recent Stories

Russian Defense Ministry Completes Transfer of Arm ..

Russian Defense Ministry Completes Transfer of Armenian CSTO Peacekeepers to Kaz ..

2 minutes ago
 'Four or five' Burkina Faso players and coach test ..

'Four or five' Burkina Faso players and coach test positive for Covid-19

2 minutes ago
 Six newly appointed Judges of AJK High Court sworn ..

Six newly appointed Judges of AJK High Court sworn in

2 minutes ago
 Persons responsible for fertilizers crisis to be p ..

Persons responsible for fertilizers crisis to be punished: Fakhar Imam

2 minutes ago
 President condoles over loss of lives in Murree in ..

President condoles over loss of lives in Murree incident

36 minutes ago
 Saddened celebrities offer prayers and condolences ..

Saddened celebrities offer prayers and condolences after calamity hit Murree rep ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.