IIOJK Receives Season's First Major Snowfall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 02:40 PM

IIOJK receives season's first major snowfall

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday received the season's first major snowfall.

According to Kashmir Media Service, hill stations like Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam received fresh snowfall covering everything with white snow.

The roads connecting Srinagar to Leh, Srinagar to Tangdhar, Srinagar to Gurez, Srinagar to Macchil, Mughal Road and Sinthan-Kishtwar were blocked to vehicular travel because of the severe snowfall in higher locations, such as Kupwara, Bandipora, Sonmarg, and the Pir Panjal range.

Gulmarg and parts of Sonamarg received more than a foot of snowfall. Sadhna Top and Machil in Kupwara have received 1.5ft and 4 inches of snowfall respectively, and Dawar Gurez in Bandipora district has about 3 inches of snowfall.

