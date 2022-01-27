UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Records 5,606 New Covid Cases, 9 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 03:00 PM

IIOJK records 5,606 new Covid cases, 9 deaths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, nine more lives have been lost to Covid-19 in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, almost 5,824 fresh cases of coronavirus have surfaced, while nine more died due to the virus in Kashmir valley, Jammu and Ladakh regions, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 4,253 were reported from the Kashmir valley,1,353 from the Jammu region and 218 from Ladakh region.

This month's death toll of the pandemic is the highest in the past seven months.

Related Topics

India Died Jammu Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SPORTS MARKETING – THE NEW TREND

SPORTS MARKETING – THE NEW TREND

29 minutes ago
 Brexit hurt EU-UK trade

Brexit hurt EU-UK trade

19 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 40017 cusecs water

IRSA releases 40017 cusecs water

19 minutes ago
 Soybean futures close lower

Soybean futures close lower

19 minutes ago
 PAC examines audit paras pertaining to Ministry of ..

PAC examines audit paras pertaining to Ministry of Overseas Pakistan, Railways

19 minutes ago
 German Prosecutors File Charges Against Russian Ci ..

German Prosecutors File Charges Against Russian Citizen Suspected of Espionage

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>