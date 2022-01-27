IIOJK records 5,606 new Covid cases, 9 deaths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, nine more lives have been lost to Covid-19 in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, almost 5,824 fresh cases of coronavirus have surfaced, while nine more died due to the virus in Kashmir valley, Jammu and Ladakh regions, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 4,253 were reported from the Kashmir valley,1,353 from the Jammu region and 218 from Ladakh region.

This month's death toll of the pandemic is the highest in the past seven months.