IIOJK religious leader condemns fanatic Hindus' claims on mosques & dargahs in India

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) President of IIOJK-based Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-E-Sharie Shian and founder of Anjuman Interfaith Dialogue Chapter, Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al-Safavi, has strongly condemned the recent reported claims by hardliner Hindus on mosques and dargahs in various courts across India, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control.

Following the unresolved issue of Sambhal's Jamia Masjid, a new claim has emerged, asserting that the Ajmer Dargah is the "Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple," the report added.

While addressing the Friday congregation in Markaz e Imam Bargha Budgam in IIOJK, Aga Hassan stated that these claims openly undermine the law and the constitution, especially in light of the Places of Worship Act, 1991. This law, enacted by the Indian Parliament, specifies that the status of any place of worship as of August 15, 1947, shall remain unchanged and cannot be challenged. The intent was to prevent further disputes over mosques or other religious places following the Babri Masjid case, he underlined.

"However, after claims in various parts of India, including on the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Shahi Eidgah in Mathura, Bhojshala Mosque in Madhya Pradesh, Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow, and Sambhal Sama Masjid, a claim has now been made on the historic Ajmer Dargah.

Despite the law, the Indian court accepted Vishnu Gupta's petition for hearing and issued notices to the parties. The petitioner claims that the land of the dargah was originally a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, where rituals like Jal Abhishek were performed," he lamented.

Aga Hassan reminded that during the Babri Masjid case, the Supreme Court of India referred to this law and stated that no new claims could be entertained after its enactment. Yet, when the lower court accepted the claim on Gyanvapi Mosque, the matter continued.

The Anjuman Sharie Shian, the report said, has appealed to the Chief Justice of India to take immediate suo motu action in this matter and direct lower courts to refrain from entertaining further disputes, said the report.

"Additionally, it is the responsibility of both the Indian central and concerned state governments to strictly enforce this law. Failure to do so could lead to a situation across India, for which the country's Supreme Court and the Indian central government would be held accountable for resultant dire consequences, Agha concluded, the report added.

APP/ahr/378