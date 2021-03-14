IIOJK reports 105 new Covid-19 positive cases

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 14 (APP):In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) 105 new Covid-19 positive cases including 25 from Jammu division and 80 from Kashmir division were reported on Sunday, thus taking the tally to127640, said a report reaching here from across the line of control.

Quoting the daily Media Bulletin on Coronavirus in IIOJK, the report revealed that out of 127640 positive cases, 920 were tested active positive and 1974 have died including 730 in the occupied Jammu division and 1244 in occupied Kashmir division.

The report said that out of 5558779 test results available, 5431139 samples were tested as negative till March,14.

"Till date 1389087 persons were enlisted for observation which included 29365 persons in home quarantine, 920 in isolation and 116576 in home surveillance. Besides, 1240252 persons have completed their surveillance period", the report added.

Providing district-wise breakup, the report said that Srinagar has 27571 positive cases (including 51 cases reported today) with 422 active positive, 26685 recovered (including 32 cases recovered today), 464 deaths; Baramulla has 8393 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today)with 95 active positive, 8121 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today), 177 deaths; Budgam reported 7973 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today)with 63 active positive cases, 7790 recovered (including 03cases recovered today), 120 deaths; Pulwama has 5902 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 23 Active Positive, 5787 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today)and 92 deaths; Kupwara has 5710 positive cases, 11 Active Positive, 5602 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today), 97 deaths; Anantnag district has 5085 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with 28 Active Positive, 4966 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today), 91 deaths; Bandipora has 4727 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with15 Active Positive and 4650 recoveries, 62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4687 positive cases (including 00 cases reported today)with 17 Active Positive, 4623 recoveries today and 47deaths; Kulgam has 2751 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 13 Active Positive, 2684 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today)and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2622 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today),21 active positive cases, 2561 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25398 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 166 active positive cases, 24855 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today), 377 deaths; Udhampur has 4324 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today), 06active positive cases, 4261 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today)and57 deaths; Rajouri has 3879 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 02 active positive, 3822 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today)and 55 deaths; Doda has 3440 positive caseswith02 Active positive, 3374 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3271 positive cases, 06 active positive cases, 3212 recovered and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2739 positive cases with 01 Active Positive, 2716 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 2843 positive cases with 07 active positive cases, 2795 recoveries and 41 deaths; Poonch has 2533positive cases(including 01 cases reported today) with13active positive, 2496recoveriesand 24 deaths; Ramban has 2135 positive caseswith00 active positive cases, 2114 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1657 positive (including 02 cases reported today)with 09 active positive cases, 1632 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the report, among the total 127640 positive cases in IIOJ&K, 12648 were reported as travelers while 114992 as others.

The report said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or were ordinarily residing.