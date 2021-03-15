UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IIOJK Reports 105 New Positive Cases, Tally Reaches To 127640

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 10:21 PM

IIOJK reports 105 new positive cases, tally reaches to 127640

Following lack of sufficient health cover, rising spread of novel coronavirus was reported in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as 105 new positive cases of the virus were registered including 25 from Jammu division and 80 from Kashmir division on Sunday, taking the tally of positive cases to 127640

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) : Following lack of sufficient health cover, rising spread of novel coronavirus was reported in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as 105 new positive cases of the virus were registered including 25 from Jammu division and 80 from Kashmir division on Sunday, taking the tally of positive cases to 127640.

According to a report reaching here Sunday night from across the line of control, out of 127640 positive cases, 920 were active positive and 1974 died including 730 in the occupied Jammu division and 1244 in occupied Kashmir division.

The report continued that out of 5558779 test results available, 5431139 samples were tested as negative till March 14,2021.

"Till date 1389087 persons were enlisted for observation which included 29365 persons in home quarantine, 920 in isolation and 116576 in home surveillance. Besides, 1240252 persons have completed their surveillance period", the report said.

Related Topics

India Line Of Control Died Jammu March Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police, RTA launch &#039;Give Way in the Fas ..

11 minutes ago

AED13 bn in individual deposits in UAE banks durin ..

41 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam a role model for youth: Fakhar Imam

2 minutes ago

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for safeg ..

2 minutes ago

ICCI urges ICT admin to review its decision regard ..

2 minutes ago

Steps afoot to enhance capacity of police : IGP

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.