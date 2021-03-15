IIOJK reports 105 new positive cases, tally reaches to 127640

Following lack of sufficient health cover, rising spread of novel coronavirus was reported in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as 105 new positive cases of the virus were registered including 25 from Jammu division and 80 from Kashmir division on Sunday, taking the tally of positive cases to 127640

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) : Following lack of sufficient health cover, rising spread of novel coronavirus was reported in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as 105 new positive cases of the virus were registered including 25 from Jammu division and 80 from Kashmir division on Sunday, taking the tally of positive cases to 127640.

According to a report reaching here Sunday night from across the line of control, out of 127640 positive cases, 920 were active positive and 1974 died including 730 in the occupied Jammu division and 1244 in occupied Kashmir division.

The report continued that out of 5558779 test results available, 5431139 samples were tested as negative till March 14,2021.

"Till date 1389087 persons were enlisted for observation which included 29365 persons in home quarantine, 920 in isolation and 116576 in home surveillance. Besides, 1240252 persons have completed their surveillance period", the report said.