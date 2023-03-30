UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Research Scholar Turns Into Professional Carpenter

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 01:40 PM

IIOJK research scholar turns into professional carpenter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, due to unemployment a research scholar has mastered the art of carpentry to earn his livelihood.

According to Kashmir media service, the educated youth in Kashmir valley, under Indian military and police siege after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A are facing insecurity and injustice and are finding it hard to earn their livelihood.

Zahoor Ahmad War of Handwara completed his M.Phil degree with 82 per cent marks from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore, India, in the year 2020.

He joined his uncle (who is a renowned carpenter) to learn the art of carpentry. With the passage of time I learned the art and started to earn money," Zahoor told media men.

I thought about continuing my studies and going for a Ph.D. but the circumstances at home did not allow me.

After coming back home, I took the carpentry art by heart," War said.

Zahoor, who is presently at work in Srinagar, said that he earns Rs 1000 on daily basis. "The customers after knowing about my qualification really appreciate me. They even give me more money as compared to others," said the research scholar.

Zahoor is presently staying with his uncle in Soura, Srinagar. His artwork ranges from panelling to wardrobe making to roof making.

"I believe no work is less important in society. Had I not decided to learn this art, I would have been sitting at home doing nothing like most of the youth," he said.

"The educated unemployed youth should not wait for government employment; instead they must take the initiative ofPertinently, the journalists and educated youth are now doing their own small family business due to the worst situation of the territory.

