ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Indian authorities have imposed restrictions around the grave of Syed Ali Gilani at Hyderpora in Srinagar to offer Fateha for him on his first martyrdom anniversary being observed on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the authorities are forcing shopkeepers to open their shops and businesses. However, the traders while defying orders closed their businesses at many places in Srinagar and other areas of the Kashmir valley.

Call for the strike was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by other organizations.

Check points have been erected at many places in the Kashmir valley where people are subjected to frisking and body search.

Heavy deployment of Indian troops and police personnel have also been made at Hyderpora, Srinagar, to prevent people from assembling at the martyred leader's grave to offer Fateha for the departed soul. No one is allowed to enter the area.

Indoor prayer sessions were held across the Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region for the soul of Syed Ali Gilani.

The participants on the occasion paid glowing tributes to the veteran leader.

Syed Ali Gilani, avowedly a pro-Pakistan supporter spearheaded the Kashmir freedom movement for over five decades.