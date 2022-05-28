UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Situation Worsened Due To India's Repressive Policies: Mehbooba Mufti

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 09:30 AM

IIOJK situation worsened due to India's repressive policies: Mehbooba Mufti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the repressive policies of BJP-led Indian government have resulted in deterioration of the situation in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti said this during her visit to the residence of Tik Tok and tv artist Ambreen Butt, who was recently killed by unidentified gunmen at her home in Hushroo area of Badgam district.

Instead of the situation getting better, it has worsened due to the repressive policies of the Indian government, Mehbooba said.

She said the Modi regime was often seen claiming that everything has improved in IIOJK, but nothing of such has happened, as innocent killings were taking place every day in the Valley.

On the other hand, a court of Indian CBI (Central Bureau of Investigations) has issued summons to Rubaiya Sayeed, the younger sister of Mehbooba Muti, to appear before it on July 15 in a case related to her abduction in 1989. This is the first time that Rubaiya Sayeed has been asked to appear in the case.

Rubaiya Sayeed, who stays in Tamil Nadu, is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI which took over the investigations into the case in early 1990.

