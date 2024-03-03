IIOJK Students Assaulted In Jalandhar, Over 100 Sent Back
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Several students of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were allegedly attacked in CT Institute of
Engineering in Jalandhar, India.
According to Kashmir Media Service, clashes broke out between two groups of students and those from occupied Kashmir, after a female Kashmiri student was subjected to harassment and heckling within the college campus.
A tense atmosphere gripped the CT College in Jalandhar, as students rallied in protest against the assault of Kashmiri students on campus.
The CT Institute administration has suspended 14 students in connection with this incident. Additionally, 110 Kashmiri students who were pursuing various professional courses have reportedly been sent back to the valley.
“A student passed a comment against a female Kashmiri student, triggering angry reaction from her male counterparts from the valley,” a student from Kashmir told the media.
The J&K Students Association informed via its official X handle (formally Twitter) that despite lodging a complaint with the college administration, the grievances were purportedly ignored, leading to heightened resentment among the Kashmiri student community.
The situation took an ugly turn as Kashmiri students claimed to have been ruthlessly beaten by non-local students, further intensifying the already charged atmosphere on the campus.
“The girl student, who was harassed, approached the college administration, requesting action against the student involved. However, the college management chose to overlook her ordeal,” one of the expelled students said.
The students said that local students, enrolled in the same institution, attacked Kashmiri students with stones, but fortunately nobody was hurt in the incident on either side.
The J&K Students Association said a committee has been formed in this regard, and to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiri students, they have been sent back to the valley with the support of the college management.
“Even though the victim girl’s statement was recorded by the college administration, they did not take any action against the accused student and instead requested that we leave Punjab until the situation returns to normal,” the aggrieved students said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
21 persons killed, 37 injured due to rains in KP: PDMA8 minutes ago
-
Six family members die in incident of roof collapse in Khyber58 minutes ago
-
Second phase of 5-day anti-polio campaign begins in KP today58 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in injured condition after encounter1 hour ago
-
Ancient Sindhi Malakrhro held on last day of Lal Qalandar Urs10 hours ago
-
CM felicitates Nazafreen Saigol on becoming 1st woman President of APNS10 hours ago
-
CM Sindh reiterates alleviating hardships faced by people10 hours ago
-
Bilawal felicitates newly-elected APNS body on ‘well-deserved victory’11 hours ago
-
PML-N demands investigation into the incident of hooliganism with female MPA: Amir Maqam11 hours ago
-
Rainy situation to persist across country amid complete withdrawal from Balochistan, Sindh11 hours ago
-
Editor "Subha Kashmir" Nazir Ahmad Wani passes away in occupied Srinagar11 hours ago
-
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock11 hours ago