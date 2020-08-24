IIOJK students studying in Pakistan face woes at home

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :India has started pestering Kashmiri students pursuing different courses in Pakistani colleges and universities and even many of them have been arrested on frivolous charges, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the students and their parents told the media in Srinagar that hundreds of Kashmiri students who are studying or have completed their studies from Pakistan along with their families are forced to attend special police cells in the name of questioning.

These students and their parents are made to wait at the cells for hours, humiliated and interrogated.

The students are given date after date to present themselves before the cells. As per media reports, the purpose looks simple to spoil the career of the students, force them to quit education and discourage others to acquire education abroad.

The questions asked during interrogation are common for all. It looks like police is curious to know how the admission process takes place in Pakistan. Who sponsored your education? Who gave you the letter of recommendation? Who helped in getting visa? These are the main questions.