IIOJK Students Take To Streets In New Delhi, Slam Modi Regime's Reservation Policy
Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A powerful and peaceful protest erupted at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, where students from occupied Jammu and Kashmir vehemently opposed the Modi regime's contentious reservation policy in the territory, highlighting deep-seated resentment among Kashmiri students against the government's policies.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the sit-in organized under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Student Association (JKSA) drew participation from students, political leaders and civil society activists who decried the policy’s impact on merit-based opportunities.
Led by JKSA Convenor Nasir Khuehami, the protest highlighted concerns about the reservation policy’s fairness. Khuehami argued that the current framework undermines merit and fails to reflect Jammu and Kashmir’s demographic realities.
“We demand a rationalized, proportional reservation system based on population demographics to ensure justice and fairness,” he said.
Prominent participants included Awami Ittehad Party leader Sheikh Aashiq, Kashmiri Pundit and AIPC President Sanjay Sapru, and student activist Mir Mujeeb. They emphasized the need for equitable opportunities for the youth while reiterating their support for a balanced reservation policy.
The JKSA warned of protests across occupied Jammu and Kashmir if the Modi government fails to address their demands for rationalizing the system. “Our fight is for equality and rightful opportunities for all,” Khuehami declared, urging New Delhi to act promptly to avoid alienating the region’s youth.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kalash Valley abuzz with 'Chomos Festival' celebrations, attracting tourists: report2 minutes ago
-
IIOJK students take to streets in New Delhi, slam Modi regime's reservation policy2 minutes ago
-
AJK begins preparations to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with traditional zeal and ..11 hours ago
-
AJK-based Christian community begins preparations to celebrate Christmas with full religious zeal a ..12 hours ago
-
PTI has modus operandi to do violent protest: Tarar12 hours ago
-
SU to hold academic convocation on Dec 2312 hours ago
-
Transfer/posting of 64 civil judges ordered12 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt to develop economic zones for Chinese Companies: Nasir Shah13 hours ago
-
Anwar resolves to furnish AJK-based cadet colleges13 hours ago
-
Bakhshal Thalo’s book launching ceremony to be held on Dec 1513 hours ago
-
PML-N stands for progress, PTI fuels hatred: Danyal Chaudhry13 hours ago
-
Cold wave to subside in most parts of country: PMD14 hours ago