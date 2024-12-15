ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A powerful and peaceful protest erupted at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, where students from occupied Jammu and Kashmir vehemently opposed the Modi regime's contentious reservation policy in the territory, highlighting deep-seated resentment among Kashmiri students against the government's policies.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the sit-in organized under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Student Association (JKSA) drew participation from students, political leaders and civil society activists who decried the policy’s impact on merit-based opportunities.

Led by JKSA Convenor Nasir Khuehami, the protest highlighted concerns about the reservation policy’s fairness. Khuehami argued that the current framework undermines merit and fails to reflect Jammu and Kashmir’s demographic realities.

“We demand a rationalized, proportional reservation system based on population demographics to ensure justice and fairness,” he said.

Prominent participants included Awami Ittehad Party leader Sheikh Aashiq, Kashmiri Pundit and AIPC President Sanjay Sapru, and student activist Mir Mujeeb. They emphasized the need for equitable opportunities for the youth while reiterating their support for a balanced reservation policy.

The JKSA warned of protests across occupied Jammu and Kashmir if the Modi government fails to address their demands for rationalizing the system. “Our fight is for equality and rightful opportunities for all,” Khuehami declared, urging New Delhi to act promptly to avoid alienating the region’s youth.