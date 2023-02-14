UrduPoint.com

IIOJK To Observe Complete Shutdowm Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 01:40 PM

IIOJK to observe complete shutdowm tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :A complete shutdown would be observed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, tomorrow, against the Hindutva policies being advanced by the Modi-led fascist Indian regime to dislodge Kashmiri people from their lands and properties to push for settler colonialism.

A call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), said a press release.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said Modi's land grab policy is meant to erase Kashmiris' identity and its Muslim character besides being a blatant attempt to push settler colonialism in the territory.

He urged the Kashmiris to foster unity and not allow the BJP-RSS nexus to snatch away their motherland through despotic measures and convert the Muslim majority into a minority.

Reviving pre-Islamic Hindu civilization in IIOJK is the goal of BJP & RSS, the APHC spokesman said and added that India's 5 Aug 2019 illegal actions are aimed at fulfilling the same Hindutva agenda of the ruling dispensation.

