IIOJK To Win Right To Self-determination: Sanjrani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 03:00 PM

IIOJK to win right to self-determination: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The dream of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmiris (IIOJK) to win right to self-determination would come true one day, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said.

In a special message on Kashmir Martyrs' Day, he said that lasting peace in South Asia was impossible without resolving the Kashmir issue. "International community should take stern notice of the atrocities committed by Indian occupied forces in IIOJK and play its role in ending the ongoing human rights violations in occupied valley" Sanjrani emphasized.

The Senate chairman said that the Upper House has always been playing its effective role in highlighting the Kashmir issue. A number of resolutions have been passed condemning brutalities of Indian occupied forces and calling for resolution on the issue in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and international conventions.

On the occasion, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi said that the sacrifices of the people of Occupied Kashmir would not go in vain. He said that the atrocities and barbarism of the Indian occupying forces deserve severe condemnation.

Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, leader of the house in the Senate and Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem, leader of the opposition in the Senate also expressed solidarity with the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said that atrocities against Kashmiris would not stifle their voice for independence.

