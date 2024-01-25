IIOJK tourism faces challenges amid repression by one million occupation troops

Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, known for its breathtaking landscapes and cultural richness, is grappling with the coexistence of tourism and repression at the hands of around one million Indian troops deployed by the Modi-led Indian occupation regime in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, known for its breathtaking landscapes and cultural richness, is grappling with the coexistence of tourism and repression at the hands of around one million Indian troops deployed by the Modi-led Indian occupation regime in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, January 25th, celebrated as India’s National Tourism Day, serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by Kashmir’s tourism industry in the midst of the restrictions, crackdowns, cordon and search operations, arrests and raids all across the territory.

Despite the territory’s undeniable allure, occupied Jammu and Kashmir is facing strict measures. The contentious abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 further heightened tensions, leading to an increased military presence and curtailment of civil liberties in the valley.

Tourist inflow has been significantly affected by concerns about safety and freedom of movement.

Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, once celebrated for its houseboats on Dal Lake, vibrant markets, and centuries-old monuments, now faces a dichotomy where the breathtaking scenery competes with the presence of Indian occupation forces’ personnel and periodic curfews. The curtailment of internet services and restrictions on movement have further hindered the overall tourist experience.

Local businesses, particularly those in the hospitality sector, find themselves caught in the crossfire between the desire to showcase Kashmir’s natural beauty and the challenges posed by military regime. Hotel occupancy rates have dwindled, and many tour operators have struggled to sustain their livelihoods.

However, hope remains that one day, after the exercise of the right to self-determination by the Kashmiris, the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir can be celebrated without the shadows of repression.