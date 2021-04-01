UrduPoint.com
IIOJK Trade Body Protests Against Authorities' Anti-people Policies

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The members of Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) on Thursday held a protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar against the anti-people policies of the authorities.

KTA members, led by Aijaz Shahdhar, opposed the recent order issued by the Regional Transport Officer of Kashmir for re-registration of vehicles bought outside Jammu and Kashmir.

They demanded exemption from double taxation of vehicles purchased outside the territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Aijaz Shahdhar on the occasion said, the authorities must revoke the arbitrary order as this is total injustice with the vehicle owners and also with the dealers as they now have to pay the tax amount twice at the rate of 9 per cent.

"A customer buys a vehicle and at the time of buying he pays tax amount at the rate of 9 per cent for lifetime. Then after owning the vehicle for around 8 years, he sells the vehicle to another person. That same vehicle is bought to Kashmir, however, the first owner has already paid the tax at 9 per cent for lifetime, now what RTO Kashmir is asking that they must re-register the vehicles bought outside the territory and pay the tax at the rate of 9 per cent one more time, which is total injustice," he said.

He said that how can they pay the tax again when it is already paid by the first owner of the vehicle and they have already been paying the charges, which was the norm.

