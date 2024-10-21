IIOJK Transformed Into Militarized Zone By RSS's Hindutva Agenda: APHC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 09:35 PM
The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that Kashmiris have been enduring the consequences of India’s illegal occupation for the past 77 years
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that Kashmiris have been enduring the consequences of India’s illegal occupation for the past 77 years.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Abdul Rashid Minhas stated that occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into a militarized zone, with the RSS/BJP pushing their Hindutva agenda to promote Akhand Bharat in the disputed territory.
He emphasized that a common thread unites Hindutva India and Zionist Israel, with their growing relationship being fueled by a shared animosity towards Muslims.
“The alliance between India and Israel poses a dangerous threat, expanding racism and Islamophobia globally, as both occupation regimes blatantly violate international treaties and covenants,” he siad.
The APHC spokesman pointed out that the ideological bond between Hindutva and Zionism serves as the foundation of the India-Israel relationship.
He also mentioned that both India and Israel share a common geo-strategic interest in destabilizing Pakistan.
He asserted that their cooperation is driven by expansionist ambitions, furthering settler-colonial projects in Kashmir and Palestine to legitimize the eviction of indigenous communities.
“India is adopting Israel’s oppressive techniques, including extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, and surveillance, to reinforce its illegal control over Kashmir,” he added.
Minhas lamented the United Nations’ failure to implement resolutions aimed at resolving the disputes in Kashmir and Palestine, emphasizing that the international community must take concrete actions to address these long-standing issues to ensure lasting peace.
Mohammad Aqib, head of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association, voiced concern over the detention of Kashmiris in Indian jails and urged the UN and OIC to press India for their release.
Recent Stories
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered
AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge
ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students
Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..
CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad
Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at next meeting25 minutes ago
-
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable51 minutes ago
-
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person51 minutes ago
-
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding51 minutes ago
-
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered51 minutes ago
-
Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report from Adiala Jail51 minutes ago
-
CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad51 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali51 minutes ago
-
PTI chief seeks court nod for personal medical check-up51 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize gold56 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad visits Red Zone checkpoints56 minutes ago
-
Court orders newspaper notice for Gandapur in vandalism case57 minutes ago