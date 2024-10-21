(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that Kashmiris have been enduring the consequences of India’s illegal occupation for the past 77 years.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Abdul Rashid Minhas stated that occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into a militarized zone, with the RSS/BJP pushing their Hindutva agenda to promote Akhand Bharat in the disputed territory.

He emphasized that a common thread unites Hindutva India and Zionist Israel, with their growing relationship being fueled by a shared animosity towards Muslims.

“The alliance between India and Israel poses a dangerous threat, expanding racism and Islamophobia globally, as both occupation regimes blatantly violate international treaties and covenants,” he siad.

The APHC spokesman pointed out that the ideological bond between Hindutva and Zionism serves as the foundation of the India-Israel relationship.

He also mentioned that both India and Israel share a common geo-strategic interest in destabilizing Pakistan.

He asserted that their cooperation is driven by expansionist ambitions, furthering settler-colonial projects in Kashmir and Palestine to legitimize the eviction of indigenous communities.

“India is adopting Israel’s oppressive techniques, including extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, and surveillance, to reinforce its illegal control over Kashmir,” he added.

Minhas lamented the United Nations’ failure to implement resolutions aimed at resolving the disputes in Kashmir and Palestine, emphasizing that the international community must take concrete actions to address these long-standing issues to ensure lasting peace.

Mohammad Aqib, head of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association, voiced concern over the detention of Kashmiris in Indian jails and urged the UN and OIC to press India for their release.