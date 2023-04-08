IIOJK transporters to go complete strike on Apr 17

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), all types of commercial transport operators including trucks, buses, mini-buses and taxis, have announced a complete strike in the territory on April 17.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of All J&K Transport Welfare Association held in Jammu where all the presidents, representatives, and members of commercial transport associations/unions were attended.

The speakers expressed concern over the attitude of the authorities and said that they have been fed up with the response of the officers at the helm of affairs.

They said despite the Association's repeated and sincere efforts to resolve the long-pending issues of the transporters by submitting representations to the higher authorities, the officers' casual approach has forced them to start agitation.

Taking strong note of the casual approach of the authorities, the transporters decided to observe a complete strike and suspend the operation of all types of commercial vehicles from Lakhanpur in Jammu region to Uri in Kashmir on April 17.

The authorities will be responsible for any kind of inconvenience to the general public, the Association said.