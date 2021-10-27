UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Turned Into Slaughterhouse And World Is Silent Spectator, Laments Mushaal

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:50 PM

IIOJK turned into slaughterhouse and world is silent spectator, laments Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick has said that terrorist Indian forces have converted Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into a slaughterhouse, where young Kashmiris and Hurriyat leaders are being ruthlessly killed and tortured in the valley.

However, she shocked over the International community and so-called human right organizations' criminal silence over the world worst state terrorism in the valley.

Mushaal, the wife of illegally incarcerated Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, in a video statement released on Wednesday on Kashmir Black Day observed on both sides of the Line of Control and the world, said it was that unfortunate day when the Indian brutal forces invaded the valley some 74 years ago and started bloodbath of Kashmiri people for demanding their just and internationally admitted right of right to self-determination.

On 27th October in 1947 Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris' aspirations.

She said that the large number of public participation in the protest rallies held in Kashmir, Pakistan and elsewhere in the world speak volume about the resoluteness and commitment of Kashmir with their just cause to break the shackles of Indian slavery.

Mushaal said that Kashmiri people once again exposed the dirty face of Narendra Modi Hindutva regime before the world whose government used all cruel means to silence the powerful dissenting voices in the valley. She added that Kashmiris also gave strong message to the world that despite their apathy towards Kashmiris, they reject India's illegal occupation of their homeland and will continue their struggle to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination till last drop of their blood.

The Hurriyat leader lamented that the fascist supremacist Indian government was not only being denied Kashmiris their birth right but was also committing war crimes but the world community and UN bodies seemed helpless to implement its own resolutions regarding settlement of Kashmir dispute for the last over seven decades.

The Chairperson went on to say that the occupation forces turned the heaven like valley into a hell, as they crossed all limits of barbarity and terrorism in the occupied valley.

Mushaal reminded that the world community should shun the duplicity and implement

