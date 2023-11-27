Open Menu

‘IIOJK Under Brutal Military Siege Since India Landed Its Troops In Srinagar In Oct 1947’

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2023 | 09:50 AM

‘IIOJK under brutal military siege since India landed its troops in Srinagar in Oct 1947’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Political experts and analysts have said that Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been under brutal military siege since India landed its troops in Srinagar on October 27, 1947.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the political experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar said blood and grief have become part of Kashmiris living under brutal Indian military occupation for over seven decades.

They said over one million Indian troops remain deployed across IIOJK to brutally suppress Kashmiris, adding they have intensified their crackdown against the Kashmiris since revoking IIOJK’s special status in August 2019 by the Modi

regime.

The political experts and analysts said Indian troops have turned Kashmir into a living hell for its residents by resorting to every kind of brutal tactic. Kashmiris are witnessing extrajudicial killings, massacres, nocturnal raids and torture on a daily basis in the occupied territory, they deplored.

They questioned for how long will the world remain silent on the brutal militarization of IIOJK. Kashmiris’ cry for freedom cannot be silenced by brutal militarization, they said, adding it is time to highlight the endless stories of torture and agony in IIOJK.

Related Topics

India World Jammu Srinagar August October 2019 Media Blood Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

28 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

2 days ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

2 days ago
Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

2 days ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

2 days ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

2 days ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan