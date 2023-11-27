‘IIOJK under brutal military siege since India landed its troops in Srinagar in Oct 1947’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Political experts and analysts have said that Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been under brutal military siege since India landed its troops in Srinagar on October 27, 1947.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the political experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar said blood and grief have become part of Kashmiris living under brutal Indian military occupation for over seven decades.

They said over one million Indian troops remain deployed across IIOJK to brutally suppress Kashmiris, adding they have intensified their crackdown against the Kashmiris since revoking IIOJK’s special status in August 2019 by the Modi

regime.

The political experts and analysts said Indian troops have turned Kashmir into a living hell for its residents by resorting to every kind of brutal tactic. Kashmiris are witnessing extrajudicial killings, massacres, nocturnal raids and torture on a daily basis in the occupied territory, they deplored.

They questioned for how long will the world remain silent on the brutal militarization of IIOJK. Kashmiris’ cry for freedom cannot be silenced by brutal militarization, they said, adding it is time to highlight the endless stories of torture and agony in IIOJK.