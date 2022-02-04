UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Urges Amit Shah To Release Ailing PDP Youth Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 10:20 AM

IIOJK urges Amit Shah to release ailing PDP youth leader

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Irrespective of their political affiliations, politicians from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have sought intervention of Indian Home Minister Amit Shah for immediate release of ailing Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) youth leader Waheed-Ur-Rehman Parra from jail.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the High Court in IIOJK adjourned Parra's petition on quashing the FIR of the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), a wing of the IIOJK police, for three weeks, on Thursday.

Leader of Peoples Democratic Party Muzaffar Hussain Baig expressed concern over the deterioration of Para's health inside the Central Jail, Srinagar, where he was found unconscious last week.

Another PDP leader Mehboob Beg said no charges have been proved against the PDP leader since 2020. "He cannot be denied his basic fundamental and human rights. The court must consider releasing him," ex-MP Beg said.

He said that he was deeply concerned about health condition of Waheed who's under detention for more than two years now. Praying for his speedy recovery and early release, he requested authorities in IIOJK and Indian Home Minister to see his case compassionately.

J&K Apani Party leader Ghulam Hassan Mir said treatment and healthcare of inmates in jails was responsibility of jail authorities. "If Parra needed medical care, the jail authorities must provide him proper health facilities." J&K Peoples Conference leader Imran Reza Ansari said he was really worried about Mr Parra's health situation. "I hope the administration ensures best medical support to him. Praying for his well-being, safety and release," Mr Ansari said.

According to a close aide of Parra, he was taken to the police hospital in Srinagar last week after his blood pressure dropped and he fell unconscious inside a barrack at the Central Jail Srinagar. The court on Wednesday asked the jail authorities to provide medical aid to the incarcerated youth leader.

"His incarceration is taking a damaging toll on his health. He needs immediate medical attention. I sincerely hope and pray that he is released soon," His brother Naveed Parra said. Waheed Parra was arrested in November 2020.

>