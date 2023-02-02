UrduPoint.com

IIoJK Witnesses 707 Killings, 141 Custodial Killings From Aug 2019 Till Oct 2022

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

IIoJK witnesses 707 killings, 141 custodial killings from Aug 2019 till Oct 2022

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) has witnessed a total of 707 killings and 141 custodial killings or fake encounters from August 05, 2019, till October 27, 2022.

According to an official document, a total of 2303 people have been tortured or critically injured, 18,354 arrested 1,101 Arson (Houses, Shops, etc), 43 women widowed, 108 children orphaned, 126 women gang-raped or physically abused while 15,208 cordon and search operations were witnessed during the period.

During the period from 1989 till October 27, 2022, the IIoJK has witnessed a total of 96,140 killings, 7,265 custodial or fake encounter killings, 165,293 civilians arrested, 110,494 structures/ houses destroyed or damaged, 22,951 women widowed, 107,883 children orphaned and 11,256 women gang raped or physically abused.

\395

Related Topics

India Injured Jammu August October Women 2019 From

Recent Stories

realme will Launch its First Coca-Cola® Edition S ..

Realme will Launch its First Coca-Cola® Edition Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Co ..

17 minutes ago
 PCB releases special Podcast edition featuring Bab ..

PCB releases special Podcast edition featuring Babar, Sarfraz and Shaheen

25 minutes ago
 DEWA’s integrated digital services enhance happi ..

DEWA’s integrated digital services enhance happiness of customers in 2022

29 minutes ago
 Imran Khan strongly condemns arrest of Sheikh Rash ..

Imran Khan strongly condemns arrest of Sheikh Rashid

35 minutes ago
 OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

41 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid brought to court after late night ar ..

Sheikh Rashid brought to court after late night arrest

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.