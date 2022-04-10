IIOJK witnessing new wave of Indian state terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is witnessing a new wave of state terrorism since fascist Modi attained power in India as he is using every kind of oppression to subdue the Kashmiris' freedom struggle, said a report released, on Sunday, by Kashmir Media Service.

It said fake encounters, killings, abductions and torture are witnessed on daily basis in the occupied territory. One Kashmiri youth was martyred by Indian troops in Islamabad district, yesterday and one was martyred in Srinagar, today.

The report said that the India troops had martyred 95,995 Kashmiris in the last over three decades in IIOJK.

The report lamented that 13 Kashmiris were arrested for raising pro-freedom and anti-India slogans at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar but the Indian cruel policies could not prevent the people of Kashmir from their just struggle for freedom from Indian subjugation.

It said the Kashmiris are ready to give every sacrifice to secure their right to self-determination and India must be punished for its flagrant violations of international laws in the occupied territory.