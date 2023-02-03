UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Women Delegation Calls On Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan has said that the day was not far when people of Kashmir would achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India's illegal and forcible occupation

He said this while talking to a Kashmiri delegation at his residence on Friday. Pertinently, the delegation comprised of elderly women from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) visited the PM's residence on the latter's invitation.

The visiting delegates on the occasion presented Kashmiri Shawl, Pheran (Kashmiri cloak) and Kangri (Fire-port) as a gift to the prime minister. Sardar Tanvir on the occasion praised Kashmiris' resilience in times of repression and said, "We are proud of our brethren in IIOJ&K who stand like a rock against India despite facing multiple challenges".

He expressed the optimism that the day was not far when Kashmiris would achieve their cherished goal for which they rendered matchless sacrifices.

