IIOJK Women Stage Anti-India Protest Over Student's Killing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 02:20 PM

IIOJK women stage anti-India protest over student's killing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, hundreds of women staged anti-India protest demonstration in Sopore town against the killing of Kashmiri student in Indian city of Chandigarh.

The women gathered outside his residence and chanted pro-freedom slogans.

The youth identified as of Amir Hassan Mir was among many Kashmiri victims who lost their lives to the fanatic Hindus in India, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Amir was pursuing BSC Nursing from GMCH Chandigarh and was found dead mysteriously at Campus.

He is believed to have been killed by Hindu fanatics at the campus.

Yesterday, thousands of people attended his funeral at Malpora Bomai area of PD Sopore.

More Stories From Pakistan

