ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Nazir Ahmed, popularly known as Muhammad Aqib, a freedom activist from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) died at a hospital in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir media service, Nazir Ahmed migrated from Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir, in 2000 to evade Indian persecution.

He had been seriously ill for the past few months and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rawalpindi.

Nazir Ahmed dedicated his life to the struggle for the freedom of Kashmir from the Indian illegal occupation.