UrduPoint.com

IIOJK's Kashmiris Denied Access To Hospitals, All Human Rights: Speaker KP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:50 PM

IIOJK's Kashmiris denied access to hospitals, all human rights: Speaker KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here Thursday said India had denied all human rights and liberties including freedom of communication, movement and treatment in hospitals to Kashmiris during the last two-years' military siege of the held territory.

In a press statement here, Speaker said August 5 was being observed as Kashmir Exploitation Day against an illegal annexation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian Government in 2019 and to appraise the world community about the continued human rights' abuses, oppression and extra judicial killings of the oppressed Kashmiris in fake encounters and cruel lockdown of modern era in the occupied valley.

Speaker said ban has been imposed on freedom of expression and access to hospitals during two-years long military siege of the IIOJK where oppressed Kashmiries were being subjected to brutal mental and physical torture.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had boldly and effectively fought Kashmir issue in all political and diplomatic forums including UN General Assembly and exposed fascist Modi Government's human rights violations against peaceful Kashmiris.

Ghani reiterated that people of Pakistan were standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris for their just and legitimate struggle for self-determination till they achieve freedom from Indian yoke.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations August 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 1,463 reco ..

UAE announces 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 1,463 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

9 minutes ago
 UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

39 minutes ago
 COVID-19 national tally reports highest positivity ..

COVID-19 national tally reports highest positivity since 4th wave onset

3 minutes ago
 China curbs COVID-19 spread in tourism, culture se ..

China curbs COVID-19 spread in tourism, culture sectors

3 minutes ago
 Israel conducts first Lebanon strikes in seven yea ..

Israel conducts first Lebanon strikes in seven years: military

3 minutes ago
 Aborigines of Australia's 'Stolen Generation' to R ..

Aborigines of Australia's 'Stolen Generation' to Receive Compensation - Governme ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.