PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here Thursday said India had denied all human rights and liberties including freedom of communication, movement and treatment in hospitals to Kashmiris during the last two-years' military siege of the held territory.

In a press statement here, Speaker said August 5 was being observed as Kashmir Exploitation Day against an illegal annexation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian Government in 2019 and to appraise the world community about the continued human rights' abuses, oppression and extra judicial killings of the oppressed Kashmiris in fake encounters and cruel lockdown of modern era in the occupied valley.

Speaker said ban has been imposed on freedom of expression and access to hospitals during two-years long military siege of the IIOJK where oppressed Kashmiries were being subjected to brutal mental and physical torture.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had boldly and effectively fought Kashmir issue in all political and diplomatic forums including UN General Assembly and exposed fascist Modi Government's human rights violations against peaceful Kashmiris.

Ghani reiterated that people of Pakistan were standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris for their just and legitimate struggle for self-determination till they achieve freedom from Indian yoke.