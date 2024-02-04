Open Menu

IIOJK's Kashmiris Struggle For Right Of Self-determination Can't Be Suppressed Through Oppression: CM

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here Sunday said that on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the provincial government express complete Solidarity with Kashmiri people.

He reiterated their resolve to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to them in their struggle to get the right to self-determination.

In a statement issued on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Syed Arshad Hussain Shah said that the right to self-determination was the fundamental right of the people of Kashmir, and their struggle for the same could not be suppressed through oppression by the Indian government, adding that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand side by side their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle, and will continue to do so until they get their right to self-determination.

The Caretaker Chief Minister urged upon international community and the human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian government brutalities in occupied Kashmir, and play their due role in giving Kashmiri people their inalienable right to self-determination by getting implemented the resolutions of United Nations in letter and spirit.

He maintained that the decades-long struggle of Kashmir people for their freedom is unprecedented all over the world, and hoped that people of Kashmir would soon be able to get their right to self-determination.

He condemned the unilateral decision of Indian government of revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir provided in Indian Constitution followed by the locked down imposed by Indian army in occupied Kashmir with the aim to suppress the struggle of Kashmiris for their freedom.

He once again urged upon the international community to understand the sensitivity of Kashmir issue, adding that durable peace in the region would not be possible until this issue is resolved as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people, and therefore, the world community should come forward and play its role to get the issue resolved amicably.

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah reiterated the resolve of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to extend their unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle for freedom.

APP/fam

