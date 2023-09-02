(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while stressing the need for settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, has said that the fragmentation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was not acceptable to the people of the disputed territory.

Addressing a function here on Saturday, the AJK President said, "Let it be clear that Kashmiris will not allow the partition of Kashmir under any circumstances." He said, "All that Kashmiris want is the implementation of the UN resolutions that guarantee the right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir." He reaffirmed full support to the ongoing freedom struggle in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said, "The government and people on this side of the Line of Control (LoC) stand in support and solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle against the Indian illegal occupation.

" He said that all political parties were on the same page on the Kashmir issue.

Barrister Chaudhry said that the BJP-led Indian government was hell-bent on changing the demography of IIOJK by settling Hindus in the territory.

He said, "By altering the region's demography, the Modi government wants to install a Hindu chief minister in the region in order to lend legitimacy to the actions it took on and after August 5, 2019." The AJK President deplored that India's 900,000 forces' personnel deployed in the length and breadth of occupied Kashmir were involved in gruesome human rights violations in the region.

He lauded the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people.

"The day is not far when the people of IIOJK will achieve their cherished goal of liberation of Kashmir from the Indian illegal occupation," he maintained.

He said the Kashmiris living abroad should also play their role in highlighting the freedom movement.