MIRPUR (AJK) . (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd May, 2023 ):A delegation of refugees hailing from Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Monday called on Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in AJK State metropolis and apprised him of its reservations regarding G20 conference being held in Srinagar.

The delegation appreciated the role of the foreign minister with regard to the movement of independence of Kashmir.

The delegation also informed about the brutalities by Indian forces against the refugees coming to Azad Kashmir from IIOJK in 1990.

The issues regarding resettlement of the refugees were also discussed in the meeting.

Mushtaq Salam, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Chaudhry Muhammad Mushtaq, Iqbal Yasin Awan, Ali Muhammad Butt and Chaudhry Firoz Din were included in the delegation.