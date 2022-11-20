UrduPoint.com

IIOJK's Upper Reaches Receive Fresh Snowfall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2022 | 11:50 AM

IIOJK's upper reaches receive fresh snowfall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the higher reaches of Kashmir Valley, including the famous tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Sonmarg, have received fresh snowfall.

According to the Kashmir media service, reports of snowfall have also been reached from the upper reaches of Pahalgam.

An official of the Meteorological department in Srinagar told media that there would be a heavy spell of rain and snow in higher reaches till tomorrow," he said.

He further said that the Srinagar-Jammu national Highway, Srinagar-Leh National Highway, Mughal road, Sinthan Top, Sadhna Pass, and hilly roads of higher reaches like Gurez, Tulail, and Karnah may be affected due the weather disturbance till tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a meteorological department official said that all places recorded below normal maximum temperature with Gulmarg recording the lowest 3.6°C which was below 4.6°C than the normal for the world-famous skiing resort.

However, in terms of the highest fall, it was Kupwara, which recorded a plunge of 6.0°C, recording a maximum of 9.3°C.

